Whodunit: Jack Batten

Wallheim comes across as a kind and sensible woman, an attractive sleuth figure, but so far she hasn’t entirely succeeded in doing a selling job for her religion.

Broken Ground

By Val McDermid

Grove/Atlantic, 432 pages, $38.95

Detective Chief Inspector Karen Pine’s plate is full to overflowing in her latest adventure. As head of Edinburgh’s two-person cold case squad, she’s got a couple of ancient cases to unearth (literally in one instance) and ultimately to solve.

At the same time, she’s put under severe stress by a new boss who seems madly jealous of Pine’s successes. This is a boss who plants one of her own underlings on Pine’s squad to act as a combination of spy and troublemaker. Then there’s the dashingly handsome civilian who seems to be wooing Pine. Is this the real thing or is the guy using his proximity to Pine as a means of picking up inside dope on the most complex of the cold cases?

Pine remains in top form throughout the story, which is to say she is cranky, resourceful, kind to the friends among her fellow coppers, vengeful towards those who cross her, and always as clever as the dickens.

Vantage Point

By Scott Thornley

Spiderline, 424 pages, $19.95

In the Toronto writer Scott Thornley’s fourth and most accomplished novel featuring Mac MacNeice, he puts readers on edge in the opening pages and leaves them hanging out there until the authentically spectacular windup.

MacNeice is head of the police homicide division in the city of Dundurn, a stand-in for Hamilton, Ont., Thornley’s own native town. For a copper, MacNeice is uncommonly sophisticated and maybe a trifle weird. He regularly engages in lengthy two-way conversations with his wife, which is charming — except that she died of cancer 10 years ago.

A murderer who deserves the term diabolical is loose in Dundurn. His victims have nothing to distinguish them, but the way the killer arranges the bodies does. He places them in set pieces that echo gruesome paintings from the past, a Goya, a Daumier. MacNeice, our man of wide ranging taste in all the arts, is just the man for this dense and scary case.

For readers who latched happily on to MacNeice in the earlier books, Vantage Point will come as a leap forward in Thornley’s plotting and narrative skills into the major leagues of crime writing.

Jack Batten’s Whodunit column appears once a month.