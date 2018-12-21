If poached chicken sounds bland, put it in this zesty sauce

While poached chicken may sound like bland diet food, we actually love this method as it is very forgiving and an easy path to moist, succulent chicken every time.

First, we created a flavourful poaching liquid; soy sauce adds great flavour with minimal effect on the final sodium count. Allowing the chicken to gently poach in the residual heat, elevated in a steamer basket, ensured even cooking.

We then paired the poached chicken with a bold vinaigrette and added halved cherry tomatoes to give the finished dish even more substance. Parsley may be substituted for the cilantro in the vinaigrette.

POACHED CHICKEN BREASTS WITH WARM TOMATO-GINGER VINAIGRETTE