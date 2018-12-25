Make a holiday perfect brunch with Panettone French toast

1/4 cup (55 g) unsalted butter

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

In a bowl, combine the milk, sugar, eggs, vanilla and cinnamon with a whisk until smooth.

Dip the panettone in the egg mixture and soak well. Transfer to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes, allowing the panettone to thoroughly absorb the egg mixture.

In a large ovenproof, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, cook half of the panettone slices at a time in 2 tbsp of the butter until browned on both sides. Set aside on a plate.

Return all of the panettone to the skillet. Transfer to the oven and bake for 5 minutes to heat through.

Marmalade Syrup

1/2 cup (125 ml) orange juice

1/4 cup (60 ml) store-bought or homemade orange marmalade

1/4 cup (55 g) sugar

2 tbsp unsalted butter

Meanwhile, in another skillet over medium-high heat, bring all the ingredients to a boil and reduce for 5 minutes or until thick and syrupy, stirring occasionally.

Topping

3/4 cup (180 ml) plain Greek yogurt

12 store-bought or homemade amaretti cookies, crushed

3 oranges, peel and pith removed, then sliced

Drizzle the marmalade syrup over the panettone. Top with the yogurt, crushed amaretti and orange slices.

Makes 6 servings.