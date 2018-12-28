MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Top 5 things to do in Flamborough Jan. 4-6

1: Hit the trails at Christie Lake

10 kilometres of pristine trails will be open to outdoors enthusiasts at Christie Lake Conservation Area, located at 1000 Highway 5 West, on Friday, Jan. 4 from dusk till dawn. Enjoy a walk through the woods or, if weather permits, the trails will also be open to skiers and snowshoers.

Call 905-628-3066 for more information.

2: 18+ Shinny at Harry Howell

Feel up for a game of shinny? On Friday, Jan. 4, pickup recreational hockey will begin for those interested in a little ice time at Harry Howell Arena, located at 27 Highway 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 30 players maximum, excluding goalies. Non-contact rules apply. Players are asked to sign up 30 minutes before game time and are recommended to have full equipment. Visit www.hamilton.ca for more details.

3: Open Family Skate at Harry Howell Arena

Grab your skates and set out onto the ice on Friday, Jan. 4 for a free skate. The event, located at 27 Highway 5, will run from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.hamilton.ca.

4: Winter Camping at Valens

Love to camp? It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, Valens Lake Conservation Area, located at 1691 Regional Road 97, Flamborough is now open to adventurers that don’t mind the cold. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 1, winter camping will be available to visitors. To make a reservation or for more information, call: 519-621-6029.

5: Donna Skelly’s New Year’s Levee