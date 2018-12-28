St. Mary holding information night for Waterdown parents Jan. 9

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School will host an information session for Waterdown parents on Jan. 9.

Open to parents and caregivers of students in grades 6, 7 and 8, the session will focus on what their children can expect in high school and how parents can help ease the transition.

The session will take place at St. Thomas the Apostle Church Hall, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown, on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 905-528-0214 or email stma@hwcdsb.ca.