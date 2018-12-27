Jazz up your potato chips with this easy artichoke dip

2 cups (200 g) mozzarella cheese, grated

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

In the slow cooker, combine all the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.

Cover and cook on low for 2 hours. When ready to serve, stir and adjust the seasoning.

Serve with potato chips, croutons or crudités. The dip can be maintained on warm for up to 6 hours.

Makes 8 to 12 servings.

Note: If you have a mini slow cooker, you can halve the recipe.