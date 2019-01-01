Yemen rebels 'surprised' by UN accusations of stealing aid

In a letter sent to rebel leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi, WFP director David Beasley said that a survey done by the agency showed that aid is only reaching 40 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa. Only a third are receiving aid in the rebels' northern stronghold of Saada.

"If you don't act within 10 days, WFP will have no choice but to suspend the assistance ... that goes to nearly 3 million people," the letter said. "This criminal behaviour must stop immediately."

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been at war with a U.S.-backed and Saudi-led coalition since March 2015. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people, and has driven the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine, with millions suffering from extreme hunger. The U.N. calls it the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

The Associated Press reported Monday that armed factions on both sides of the conflict are stealing much-needed food aid, diverting it to their fighters or reselling it for profit. Some groups are blocking deliveries to communities they view as enemies.

The WFP said it obtained photographic evidence showing rebels seizing food and manipulating lists of aid recipients.

The U.N. agency helps about 8 million hungry people in Yemen and has been working to increase its scope to reach a total 12 million. It wants an overhaul of the relief system, including biometric registration, but says the rebels resist such measures.

WFP's accusation came as a U.N. team led by a Dutch officer has been monitoring a cease-fire in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida since late December, which ended months of fierce fighting between the two sides for control of the city. Some 70 per cent of Yemen's imports come through Hodeida.

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press