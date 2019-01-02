Gnocchi to knock your socks off

Meanwhile, in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, cook the cauliflower in the butter until well browned, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the garlic to the cauliflower and continue cooking for 1 minute. Add the broth and let reduce by half. Add the gnocchi and chives. Heat for 2 minutes, stirring gently. Adjust the seasoning. Sprinkle with the Parmesan.

Serve with grilled pork or chicken cutlets, if desired.

Servings 4 to 6