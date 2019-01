Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending January 2

10. Elevation, Stephen King, Scribner (7)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (6)

2. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (44)

3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada (48)

4. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Signal (16)

5. Bobby, Bobby Orr, Viking (8)

6. Fear, Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster (15)

7. Brief Answers to the Big Questions, Stephen Hawking, Bantam (7)

8. Rick Mercer Final Report, Rick Mercer, Doubleday Canada (6)

9. Cujo, Curtis Joseph, Kirstie McLellan Day, HarperCollins Canada (8)

10. Everyday Hockey Heroes, Bob McKenzie, Jim Lang, Simon & Schuster (2)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. Washington Black, Esi Edugyan, Patrick Crean

2. The Sun and Her Flowers, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster

3. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel

4. The Flame, Leonard Cohen, McClelland & Stewart

5. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny, Minotaur

6. Milk and Honey (paperback), Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel

7. Women Talking, Miriam Toews, Knopf Canada

8. An Unwanted Guest, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

9. The Sun and Her Flowers (paperback), Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster

10. Split Tooth, Tanya Tagaq, Viking

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada

2. Bobby, Bobby Orr, Viking

3. Rick Mercer Final Report, Rick Mercer, Doubleday Canada

4. Cujo, Curtis Joseph, Kirstie McLellan Day, HarperCollins Canada

5. Everyday Hockey Heroes, Bob McKenzie, Jim Lang, Simon & Schuster

6. Right Here, Right Now, Stephen J. Harper, Signal

7. My Stories, My Times, Jean Chrétien, translated Donald Winkler, Sheila Fischman, Random House Canada

8. Don Cherry’s Hockey Greats and More, Don Cherry, Doubleday Canada

9. All Our Relations, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi

10. The Science of Why, Vol. 3, Jay Ingram, Simon & Schuster

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Brawl of the Wild, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

2. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic

3. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwaid: the Original Screenplay, J.K. Rowling, Mina Lima, Arthur A. Levine

4. Queen of Air and Darkness, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry

5, Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

7. The Ethan I Was Before, Ali Standish, HarperCollins

8. Captain Underpants and the Big, Bad Battle of the Bionic Booger, Dav Plkey, Scholastic

9. Lord of the Fleas, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

10. Dork Diaries 13, Rachel Renée Russell, Aladdin

SELF-HELP AND IMPROVEMENT

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, HarperCollins Canada

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis, Thomas Nelson

3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

4. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House

5. Unfu*k Yourself, Gary John Bishop, HarperOne

6. The 5AM Club, Robin Sharma, HarperCollins Canada

7. You Are a Badass Every Day, Jen Sincero, Running Press

8. Design Your Next Chapter, Debbie Travis, Random House Canada

9. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Gallery

10. The Power of Now, Eckhart Tolle, New World Library

* number of weeks on list