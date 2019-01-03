Spicy chorizo and paprika give shrimp an extra bite

Lime wedges, for serving

Cilantro leaves, for serving

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.

On the prepared baking sheet, toss the tomatoes, chorizo and onion with 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the oil.

In a bowl, toss the shrimp with the paprika and remaining oil. Nestle the shrimp between the tomatoes, chorizo and onion on the baking sheet. Roast for 10 minutes. Add the black beans. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well to combine. Continue cooking for 2 minutes.

Remove from the oven and garnish with the avocado, lime wedges and cilantro leaves. Serve with tortillas and sour cream, if desired.

Makes four servings.