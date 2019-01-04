PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

9. "The Wonky Donkey" by Craig Smith (Scholastic)

10. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

11. "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

12. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

13. "The Tatooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

14. "The Hive Queen" by Tui T. Sutherland (Scholastic Press)

15. "You Are a Badass" by Jen Sincero (Running)

16. "Lord of the Fleas (Dog Man ?5)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

17. "Every Breath" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

18. "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic/Levine)

19. "Target: Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

20. "Killing the SS" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

21. "A Dog's Way Home (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

22. "Cravings: Hungry for More" by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

23. "Little Blue Truck's Christmas" by Schertle/McElmurry (HMH)

24. "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" by Samin Nosrat (Simon & Schuster)

25. "The Polar Express (anniv. ed.)" by Chris Van Allsburg (HMH)

Copyright 5/8 2018 Publishers Weekly, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2018 NPD Group.

By The Associated Press