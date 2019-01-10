MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Jan. 11-13

1. Winter Camping at Valens

Love to camp? It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, Valens Lake Conservation Area, located at 1691 Regional Rd. 97, is open to adventures who don’t mind the cold. To make a reservation or for more information on rates, call 519-621-6029.

2. Hit the trails at Christie Lake

Ten kms of pristine trails are open to the great outdoors enthusiasts at Christie Lake, located at 1000 Hwy. 5 West, daily from dusk till dawn. Enjoy a walk through the woods or, if weather permits, the trails will also be open to skiers and showshoers.

3. Learn to quilt at Flamborough Seniors Centre

Love snuggling up in a hand made quilt that offers both comfort and durability? FSC is now offering classes on how to make your own. Located at 163 Dundas St. East, local quilters will teach newcomers everything there is to know about the tradition every Friday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, email Kim.Kryshoski-Seunarine@hamilton.ca.

4. Euchre night at Bethel

Love cards and want to play a hand or two of euchre? Bethel Christian Reform Church, located at 616 Dundas St. East, is holding an evening event on Jan. 12 beginning at 7 p.m. Prizes and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 905-689-7796.

5. Learning Lab at Dundas Library

Are your children inquisitive about the world around them? Dundas Library (18 Ogilvie St.) invites youngsters aged six to 12 to come by and read before getting into some challenging activities with volunteers on Jan. 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, email mcumming@hpl.ca.