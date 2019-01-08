Café Troy offers diners a 'handcrafted' country experience

Along Highway 5 heading into St. George, there is a little building on the side of the road that looks like it belongs on a post card.

Café Troy, attached to the Donn Zver Pottery shop, offers visitors a cosy country dining experience with the added bonus of having dishes served in the very pottery that is hand crafted just steps away.

“My idea was ‘How do I make it different from other places,’” said Donn Zver, owner and potter, sitting at a table with head chef Carlos Domingues, surround by antique chandeliers, one of which came from Dundurn Castle, and stained glass windows — crafted in England in the 1860s.

The restaurant got its start in 1996 as a way to attract more business to the rural shop. The venue is also available for weddings.

“I wanted to make the place a destination,” said Zver, noting because the shop is so close to the Brant county boarder, the idea was to give people an incentive to spend more time in Flamborough.

“I thought the restaurant should also be handcrafted so when I hired Carlos we kind of got into this idea of doing local and featuring local farming because we’re in the country, and people expect if you’re in the country that they’re going to get country food.”

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and its ingredients are sourced from places such as Farmer to You in Dundas and Josmar Acres in Lynden, allowing staff to create seasonal menus.

“In the spring we start with an asparagus menu alongside our regular menu and then we go to a strawberry menu, and then a blueberry/raspberry menu, and then a peach menu, and then an apple and pear menu, so we cover the whole season,” said Zver. “We get customers that come out to every one of them.”

Items featured on the $15 lunch menu include chicken phyllo, tourtière, prime rib panini, peppercorn penne and quiche. Each is served with homemade bread and salad.

Dinner is served on Friday and Saturday. In January and February, the café puts on two can dine for $59.99 dinner seatings, featuring chicken cordon bleu, shrimp linguine or prime rib.