Memoirs make the cut for $25,000 RBC Taylor prize short list

Memoirs dominate the short list for the 2019 RBC Taylor Prize, with a wide range of works that explore the Silk Road, fatherhood, coming of age in a world of violence and trauma, a life of music and caring for elderly parents.
Each of the finalists will each receive $5,000, with the overall winner receiving an additional $25,000 prize. In the running are:
The short list was whittled down from a long list of 10 books from authors that included CBC TV star Mark Critch for Son of a Critch, Terese Marie Mailhot for her Writers’ Trust and Governor General’s Award-nominated memoir Heart Berries and, somewhat ironically, former governor general David Johnston for his book Trust: Twenty Ways to Build a Better Country.
The finalists were chosen by author and memoir writer Camilla Gibb, Roy MacGregor and former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin. They read more than 115 books from Canadian and international publishers.
Readers have the chance to hear the finalists at two public events: one hosted by the Star’s books editor in the Brigantine Room at Harbourfront Centre on Feb. 28, and at a Ben McNally Books and Brunch on March 3 at the Omni King Edward Hotel.
The prize will be handed out at a gala luncheon on Monday, March 4, also at the hotel known locally as the King Eddie.
The Taylor prize was founded in 1998 by the trustees of the Charles Taylor Foundation, including his wife, Noreen Taylor, the foundation’s chair, to commemorate journalist Charles Taylor’s pursuit of excellence in the field of literary nonfiction.
Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: debdundas
