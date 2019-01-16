MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 5 things to do in and around Flamborough Jan. 18-20

1. Family Skate at Carlisle Arena

Fancy a little ice time? Carlisle Arena (1496 Centre Rd.) is hosting an open family skate on Jan.18 from 10 to 11 a.m. There's a limit of five children per adult. Skating aids will be available for those who need a little help. Admission for youth/senior is $3.30 and $4.95 for adult $4.95.

2. Owl Prowl for Adults

Enjoy a hike through the crisp winter night to search for owls and a 'nose-to-beak' visit with raptors at Mountsberg Conservation Area, 2259 Milburough Line. Event runs Jan. 18 from 7 until 9 p.m.

3. Trivia Night

Test your mettle Jan. 18 at the Dundas branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, 280 King St. West. Players can form their own teams or enjoy watching those play. Trivia runs from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m.

4. Winter Market

Come shop and eat at the Winter Market Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterdown branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, 79 Hamilton St. North. The market will feature 30-plus vendors – something for everyone. There will also be a huge raffle and many prizes to be won.

5. Preschool Puppet Playhouse