Living Rock Ministries presents Soupfest Feb. 5 at Hamilton Convention Centre

Living Rock Ministries is stirring up support for Soupfest 2019, Feb. 5 at Hamilton Convention Centre, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 905-528-7625 or visit www.livingrock.ca/soupfest.

Living Rock Ministries has been engaging, encouraging and equipping youth for 33 years through support and programs that meet immediate needs, in addition to supplying training and mentorship.

