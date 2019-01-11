Delicious veal dish oozes comfort

1/2 cup (125 ml) 35% cream

1. With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

2. In a large ovenproof skillet, brown the veal in 2 tbsp of the butter. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate. In the same skillet, brown the onions in 1 tbsp of the butter. Return the meat to the skillet and add the white wine and broth. Cover and bring to a boil. Transfer to the oven and bake for 2 hours 30 minutes, turning the meat twice during cooking.

3. Place the potatoes around the meat and bake, covered, for 1 hour. Uncover and bake for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Keep warm.

4. In a skillet over medium heat, cook the kale in the remaining butter for 5 minutes. Add the cream and cook until just al dente. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the kale over the potatoes and around the roast, and gently stir the cream in with the cooking juices.

Servings 6