Sweet potato and tofu patties

1/2 tsp ground coriander seeds

1 pinch cayenne pepper

2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil

Sauce

1 cup (250 ml) tzatziki sauce

1 tbsp mint, finely chopped

Patties

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the oil. Lightly season with salt and pepper.

In a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, cook a few patties at a time in the oil, using ¼ cup (60 ml) of the mixture for each, and flattening them as they cook. Brown on both sides, then drain on paper towels before placing on the baking sheet.

Bake for 10 minutes or until cooked through.

Sauce

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the tzatziki and mint. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the patties hot or at room temperature with the sauce and, if desired, a green salad.

Servings: 4