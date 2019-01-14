To cook a centre-cut tenderloin, we use a reverse-sear

The centre-cut tenderloin — often called chateaubriand — comes from the middle of the whole tenderloin, which sits beneath the spine of the cow and gets no exercise at all, making it the most tender piece of beef you can buy. We knew that a simple preparation would let the exceptional texture shine.

Tying the roast at intervals with kitchen twine made it more compact and helped give it an even shape, which promoted even cooking. To up the tenderloin's mild flavour and help it hold on to its juices, we salted the roast before cooking. A smear of softened butter added before cooking also helped counteract the leanness and mildness of this cut with a minimum of fuss.

We then used a reverse-sear method, roasting the meat first and then finishing it by searing it in a skillet. Starting the roast in a fairly cool 300 F oven minimized the temperature differential between the exterior and interior, allowing for gentle, even cooking. This approach also dried out the surface of the meat so it then seared very quickly in the skillet_leaving no chance for it to overcook. We finished by slathering the roast with a flavoured butter as it rested. As the savory butter melted it became an instant sauce.

ROAST BEEF TENDERLOIN