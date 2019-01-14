Never make dry or overcooked salmon by using a multicooker

Cooking salmon can be intimidating since it overcooks and dries out so easily. But the multicooker makes the process foolproof: The consistent moisture level and temperature, as well as the precise timing safeguards against overcooking, produce evenly cooked salmon each and every time.

Cooking the salmon on a foil sling made it easy to transfer in and out of the multicooker, and propping the fish up on lemon slices insulated it from the direct heat.

While both methods produced great salmon in under an hour, we slightly preferred the slow cook setting since it allowed us to regularly check the doneness of the fish, guaranteeing that it was cooked perfectly.

To complete our healthy dinner, we made a fresh and light salad with cucumber, tomatoes, olives, and herbs. If using the slow cook function, check the salmon's temperature after 15 minutes of cooking and continue to monitor until it registers 135 F.