7 free library programs at Flamborough branches Jan. 16-19

Kids ages 8-12 are invited to engage in hands-on STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities and learn through experimentation. Registration is required.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East – Waterdown Branch
Event date and time: Wednesday, January 16 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Audience: Children
Price: Free
Register By: Wednesday, January 16
The Greensville Drop-in Book Club meets every third Wednesday of the month. Books are picked up at the branch. Stop by the branch to learn more.
Location and Venue: 59 Kirby Ave. – Greensville Branch
Event date and time: Wednesday, January 16 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Audience: Adults
Price: Free
Discover stories, rhymes, music, finger plays and flannel boards that appeal to a wide range of ages at this interactive program for kids from birth to four years old.
Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd. – Lynden Branch
Event date and time: Thursday, January 17 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Audience: All Ages
Price: Free
Interactive family program for parents and their babies up to 24 months old. Learn a variety of songs, rhymes and stories designed to foster early language development and a love of reading.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East – Waterdown Branch
Event date and time: Thursday, January 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Audience: Children
Price: Free
The Carlisle Book Club meets. Call to register.
Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd. – Carlisle Branch
Event date and time: Thursday, January 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Audience: All Ages
Price: Free
Drop-in program for youth ages 4 to 12. Pull a quest from the Math Quest Kiosk and complete math-based activities in the library. Bring completed tasks to staff to obtain a Math Quest passport stamp and redeem a prize.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East – Waterdown Branch
Event date and time: Saturday, January 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Audience: Children
Price: Free
Discover stories, rhymes, music, finger plays and flannel boards that appeal to a wide ranges of ages at this interactive program suitable for youngsters up to the age of four. Registration is required.
Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East – Waterdown Branch
Event date and time: Saturday, January 19 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Audience: Children
Price: Free
Register By: Saturday, January 19
Although we endeavour to provide the most accurate description of events listing and venues, we are not responsible or liable for errors and omissions in the event description, location or intended audience. If necessary, please contact the event organizer for additional information.
