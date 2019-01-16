7 free library programs at Flamborough branches Jan. 16-19

Location and Venue: 59 Kirby Ave. – Greensville Branch

Event date and time: Wednesday, January 16 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Audience: Adults

Price: Free

More details

Family Storytime

Discover stories, rhymes, music, finger plays and flannel boards that appeal to a wide range of ages at this interactive program for kids from birth to four years old.

Location and Venue: 110 Lynden Rd. – Lynden Branch

Event date and time: Thursday, January 17 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Audience: All Ages

Price: Free

More details

Baby Storytime

Interactive family program for parents and their babies up to 24 months old. Learn a variety of songs, rhymes and stories designed to foster early language development and a love of reading.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East – Waterdown Branch

Event date and time: Thursday, January 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Audience: Children

Price: Free

More details

Carlisle Book Club

The Carlisle Book Club meets. Call to register.

Location and Venue: 1496 Centre Rd. – Carlisle Branch

Event date and time: Thursday, January 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Audience: All Ages

Price: Free

More details

Math Quest

Drop-in program for youth ages 4 to 12. Pull a quest from the Math Quest Kiosk and complete math-based activities in the library. Bring completed tasks to staff to obtain a Math Quest passport stamp and redeem a prize.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East – Waterdown Branch

Event date and time: Saturday, January 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Audience: Children

Price: Free

More details

Snuggle Up and Read Storytime

Discover stories, rhymes, music, finger plays and flannel boards that appeal to a wide ranges of ages at this interactive program suitable for youngsters up to the age of four. Registration is required.

Location and Venue: 163 Dundas St. East – Waterdown Branch

Event date and time: Saturday, January 19 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Audience: Children

Price: Free

Register By: Saturday, January 19

More details