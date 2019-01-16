Warm Tuna and Broccoli Pasta Salad

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the broccoli for 2 minutes or until tender. Remove from the water using a slotted spoon and cool in an ice bath. Drain thoroughly. In the same pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the broccoli, tuna, cilantro, pepper flakes and one-quarter of the green onions. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a large skillet over high heat, soften the tomatoes and the remaining green onions in the oil for 5 minutes or until the tomatoes burst. Simmer for 5 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the pasta and coat well. Adjust the seasoning. Top with the broccoli and tuna mixture.

Serves 4