‘Cat Person’ viral tale’s author, Kristen Roupenian, had to retreat to write

When she was 11 years old growing up in Plymouth, Mass., Kristen Roupenian hated cutesy, age-appropriate stories where kids fought with their friends or struggled in school.

She preferred stealing Stephen King and Dean Koontz novels from her mom’s bookshelves, or rereading her well-worn collection of stories by iconic science-fiction writer Ray Bradbury.

“I felt too much and too intensely to be satisfied with stories like that,” the 37-year-old says of her preteen self. “I needed stories where people died, and the world exploded, because that was the scale of how everything felt.”

The illicit thrill of reading those forbidden books, with their graphic violence and nightmarish monsters, stuck with Roupenian, and implanted a lifelong appreciation of horror, fantasy and sci-fi in the Michigan-based writer’s psyche.

That may have planted the seed of her future career — but when a short story she wrote went viral, her life really changed.

Roupenian’s short story, “Cat Person” was published in the New Yorker in 2017. It recalled a much different kind of fright night: the excruciatingly awkward date and sexual encounter between 34-year-old Robert and 20-year-old student, Margot, as filtered through the younger woman’s perspective.

After it was published on the magazine’s website, the story went viral — a literary feat more rare than winning a Pulitzer. It launched an absurd number of debates, dissections and thought pieces longer than the original text itself. It landed Roupenian a seven-figure, two-book contract, and multiple film and television deals. She purposely laid low while the story’s profile exploded online, believing her role as writer is to step back and let readers and critics duke it out amongst themselves.

“I did not want to engage with the conversation, and also I did and still do have stage fright,” says Roupenian, who has a PhD in English from Harvard University. “Even when I’m at home and I’m just in front of my computer, the idea of speaking directly to that many people or to jump into a conversation that big and fast moving is viscerally frightening to me.”

While the story was lauded by some as a realistic portrayal of shifting male-female relationships in the current #MeToo environment, Cat Person takes on a more sinister tone when inserted between the other stories in Roupenian’s debut book of short stories, You Know You Want This, a weirdly wicked collection that nods at her childhood literary idols, while exploring the inherent tension and power struggles in relationships through some nightmarish scenes of body horror and violence.

The book’s intertwining bleak scenarios and dark humour seem at odds with the lovely woman on the phone, who laughs easily and still seems to be reeling over her incredible success. It’s hard to imagine what part of Roupenian’s brain came up with the character Ellie, who tries her hardest to suppress a lifelong desire to chomp people’s flesh in “The Biter.” Or Laura, who tries convincing her boyfriend there are parasites burrowing under her skin. And there’s Ted, whose inner desires definitely do not make him “The Good Guy.”