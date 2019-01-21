Peanuts add crunch to fish curry

1 broccoli, cut into florets

2 zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) thick slices

1 lb (450 g) frozen skinless white fish fillets (haddock, sole, etc..) (See note)

1/4 cup (30 g) sweetened shredded coconut, toasted (optional)

In a large pot, brown the onion in the oil. Add the garlic and curry powder and cook for 2 minutes.

Add the water, peanut butter and sambal oelek. Bring to a boil. Add the sweet potato. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for about 10 minutes or until the potato is al dente.

Add the broccoli and zucchini and stir. Top with the frozen fish fillets and bring to a boil. Cover and cook for about 7 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the fish is cooked. Serve with basmati rice and sprinkle with coconut, if desired.

NOTE: Use frozen fish fillets that are frozen individually. If you use fillets that are frozen in blocks, you will have to thaw them and add them 3 to 5 minutes before the end of cooking.

Serves: 4