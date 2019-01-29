Flamborough's Learn to Quilt program offers seniors companionship and new skills

For centuries quilts had been at the centrepiece of the family home. They provided warmth and comfort, told the stories of the past and became a living tradition that saw community members come together to share the experience of life.

That tradition is being kept alive thanks to a group of women at the Flamborough Senior Centre, where a Learn to Quilt program was recently created after members of a drop-in knitting club were keen on learning how to quilt.

“There was a couple of them that were really interested, they wanted to learn how to quilt, they never had the opportunity,” said program leader Georgie Kennedy.

The Learn to Quilt program kicked off only weeks ago with interested participants easing in to the art of quilting by creating table runners. The drop-in program runs every Friday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. alongside a drop-in knitting club and the Smocking Grannies at the centre on Dundas Street East.

While there is great interest in quilting, some believed it to be too difficult. Not so, assured Kennedy, who said, “Quilting is not as complicated as a lot of people think because you break it down, step by step, plus it’s all fabric.”

The program is more than just about learning a new skill, it’s also a way for seniors to get out and socialize with others over a common interest.

For Kathy Patterson, a quilter since 1990, the act and process of working the pieces together is blissful.

“It’s my place of peace to go and relax and create and even think and meditating while I’m doing it,” she said. “It’s so rewarding and so relaxing.”

To get started, quilters need three colours. And any combination will do, said Kennedy.

“If you look around in nature, nothing clashes, so you can put any colours together that you like because they won’t clash and you’ll learn a lot,” said the program leader.