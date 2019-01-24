Sweet potato and roasted onions a great soup combination

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

8 thin slices pancetta

1/4 cup (60 ml) sour cream

3 tbsp roasted pecans, coarsely chopped

3 tbsp chives, finely chopped

Soup

In a large pot, soften the onions and garlic in the oil. Add the sweet potatoes and cook for about 2 minutes.

Add the broth and bring to a boil. Simmer, covered, for about 20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

In a blender, purée the soup until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately with the toppings or let cool and freeze in sealable containers or bags.

Toppings

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small skillet, lightly brown the onions in the oil. Transfer onto the baking sheet.

Place the pancetta slices on the same baking sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes or until the pancetta is crispy and the onions are tender.

Ladle the soup into bowls. Garnish with the onions, sour cream, pecans, chives and a piece of pancetta.

Note: For a simpler version, only garnish your soup with pecans, chives and sour cream. To give the extra oomph to this simple soup, add the roasted onions and crispy pancetta.

Serves: 8