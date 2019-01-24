PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

9. "Target: Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. "The New Iberia Blues" by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

11. "Verses for the Dead" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "Past Tense" by Lee Child (Dell)

13. "The Boy" by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

14. "A Delicate Touch" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. "It's Not Supposed to Be This Way" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. "Homebody" by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

6. "The Clean Plate" by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Best Self" by Mike Bayer (Dey Street Books)

8. "My Life Among the Underdogs" by Tia Torres (William Morrow)

9. "The First Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

10. "The Point of it All" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

11. "The Truths We Hold" by Kamala Harris (Penguin)

12. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

13. "Everyday Millionaires" by Chris Hogan (Ramsey)

14. "Dare to Lead" by Brene' Brown (Random House)

15. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Leverage in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

2. "Accidental Heroes" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. "Strawberry Hill" by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)

4. "The Family Gathering" by Robyn Carr (Mira)

5. "The Bishop's Pawn" by Steve Berry (St. Martin's Press)

6. "Safe and Sound" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

7. "A Dog's Way Home (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

8. "Cowboy Brave" by Carolyn Brown (Forever)

9. "Princess" by Patterson/Jones (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Cave of Bones" by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

11. "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

12. "Night Moves" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

13. "The Black Hills" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. "1105 Yakima Street" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

15. "A Soldier's Return" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Tatooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. "The House Next Door" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "A Dog's Way Home (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

4. "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

5. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

6. "Less" by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

7. "The Wife Between Us" by Hendricks/Pekkanen (Griffin)

8. "The Power" by Naomi Alderman (Back Bay)

9. "Texas Ranger" by Patterson/Bourelle (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "The Official ACT Prep Guide (2018-2019 ed.)" (Wiley)

11. "The Plant Paradox Quick and Easy" by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

12. "Sold on Monday" by Kristina McMorris (Sourcebooks Landmark)

13. "The Gown" by Jennifer Robson (William Morrow)

14. "It's Not Supposed to Be This Way Study Guide" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

15. "Everybody, Always" by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)

