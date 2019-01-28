Turn a plain brown paper bag into the perfect popcorn maker

Gather Cooking Equipment:

Clean brown paper lunch bag

Large microwave-safe plate

Oven mitts

Large microwave-safe bowl

Rubber spatula

Start Cooking!

Place popcorn kernels in clean brown paper lunch bag. Drizzle kernels with oil. Fold over top of bag three times to seal (do not tape or staple).

Shake bag to coat kernels with oil, place bag on its side on large microwave-safe plate, and shake kernels into even layer in bag.

Place plate in microwave and cook until popping slows down to one or two pops at a time, 3 to 5 minutes. Use oven mitts to remove plate from microwave (plate will be very hot, ask an adult to help). Set aside to cool slightly.

Place butter in large microwave-safe bowl (big enough to hold popcorn), cover, and heat in microwave at 50 per cent power until melted, 30 to 60 seconds. Use oven mitts to remove bowl from microwave.

Carefully open paper bag (be careful of hot steam) and pour popcorn into bowl with melted butter. Use rubber spatula to toss popcorn with butter. Sprinkle with salt. Serve.

Make It Your Way

Why stick with just butter and salt when it comes to popcorn flavourings? Here are some inventive ways to make popcorn special_perfect for a sleepover or a movie night with friends.

— Parmesan-Herb Popcorn: In small bowl, stir together 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese and 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning blend. Sprinkle over popcorn along with salt just before serving.

— Sriracha-Lime Popcorn: Stir 1/2 teaspoon sriracha sauce into melted butter. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest over popcorn along with salt just before serving.

— Cinnamon-Malt Popcorn: In small bowl, stir together 1 tablespoon malted milk powder, 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Sprinkle over popcorn along with salt just before serving.

Nutrition information per serving: 98 calories; 47 calories from fat; 5 g fat (3 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 10 mg cholesterol; 195 mg sodium; 11 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 2 g protein.

