MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do Feb 1-3 in Flamborough and beyond

1. Winter Camping at Valens

Love to camp? It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, Valens Lake Conservation Area, located at 1691 Regional Rd. 97, Flamborough is now open to adventure seekers who don’t mind the cold. To make a reservation or for more information, call 519-621-6029.

2. Lace up your skates

Carlisle Arena, 1496 Centre Rd., is home to an open family skate session Feb. 1. From 10 until 11 a.m., families are invited to lace up their skates and enjoy some ice time. Cost: $3.30 for youth and seniors; $4.95 for adults.

3. Rockton Dinner Theatre tickets go on sale

It’s that time of year again: it's time to head over to the Rockton Fairgrounds (812 Old. Hwy. 8) Feb. 2 and purchase tickets to this year’s dinner theatre production Flying High. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with tickets selling from 9 a.m. to noon. The production runs March 28-30 and Apr. 4-6. Tickets cost $40.

4. Drawing at the Museum Art Show

Take a tour through the eyes of developing artists at the Dundas Museum and Archives, located at 139 Park St. West, Dundas on Feb. 1 beginning at 10 a.m. Students will display their drawing studies of different inspirations from shadows cast by crystal or bringing silk’s sheen to life. For more information, call 905-627-7412.

5. Beauty and the Beast

A tale as old as time is about to be told at the Binbrook Little Theatre, located at 2600 Hwy. 56. Starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 2-3, the audience will be treated to the story loved true as it can be but it will be portrayed in a fun pantomime. For more information, including showtimes and tickets, visit www.binbrooktheatre.ca.