Celebrate Family Day with these 9 events in Flamborough, Dundas and beyond

WhatsOn 07:00 AM Flamborough Review

There's plenty to see and do in and around Flamborough this Family Day.

Here are nine events to keep the family entertained:

Ice Fishing at Valens Lake

Drop a line at Valens Lake on this government-designated, licence-free fishing weekend (Feb. 16-18).

Location and Venue: 1691 Regional Rd. 97 (Valens Lake Conservation Area)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from dawn until dusk

Price: Parking: $15 per car

Family Heritage Day at Westfield

Celebrate Heritage Day and Family Day together at Westfield. Participate in fun, family activities, visit the heritage buildings, candy store and unique gift shop.

Location and Venue: 1049 Kirkwall Rd., Rockton (Westfield Heritage Village)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Price: $12 for adults, $10 seniors and $6.50 for youth

Birds of Prey Presentation

Enjoy a nose-to-beak experience at Mountsberg, where guests can enjoy a birds of prey demonstration at 12 (noon) and 2 p.m.

Location and Venue: 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville (Mountsberg Conservation Area)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Price: $7.75/adults, $6.75/seniors and $5.50/kids (5-14)

Family Day Skate

Lace up your skates and take to the ice this Family Day.

Location and Venue: 27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown (Harry Howell Arena)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Price: Youth/senior $3.30; adult $4.95

Dundas Rotary Winter Carnival

A Hamilton Winterfest event hosted by the Dundas Valley Sunrise Rotary Club, featuring free skating at the rink, horse-drawn sleigh rides around the park, exhibition from the Dundas Figure Skating Club, music and free hot chocolate.

Location and Venue: 71 Cross St., Dundas (Dundas Driving Park)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

Family Arts Day

Free all-ages Family Day fun with activities led by experienced artists-educators. Parents, grandparents, children and friends can choose from a variety of unique classes in visual arts, dance, music and theatre.

Location and Venue: 126 James St. South, Hamilton (Hamilton Conservatory for the Arts)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Family Fun Day

A Hamilton Winterfest event featuring old-fashioned fun. Enjoy games, crafts and activities.

Location and Venue: 1072 Main St. East, Hamilton (Hamilton Children's Museum - Gage Park)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Adult: $2.20; Seniors/Youth: $2.50; Kids: $4.50; Family: $10

Trains, trains and more trains

Visit the educational activity stations, build and experiment, make a sundial to take home. Gather alongside the model railroad train track, where the model steam trains will be running. Suitable for kids ages 5 and older. Adult supervision required. Free.

Location and Venue: 900 Woodward Ave., Hamilton (Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

Kids Fest

Canada's largest inflatable festival, bringing a variety of fun and educational activities for children 12 and under. Other activities include shows, games, crafts and more. Visit kids-fest.ca for admission cost and more.

Location and Venue: 9280 Airport Rd., Glanbrook (Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Visit website for admission and fees

