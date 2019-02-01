Celebrate Family Day with these 9 events in Flamborough, Dundas and beyond

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Price: $12 for adults, $10 seniors and $6.50 for youth

Enjoy a nose-to-beak experience at Mountsberg, where guests can enjoy a birds of prey demonstration at 12 (noon) and 2 p.m.

Location and Venue: 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville (Mountsberg Conservation Area)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Price: $7.75/adults, $6.75/seniors and $5.50/kids (5-14)

Lace up your skates and take to the ice this Family Day.

Location and Venue: 27 Hwy. 5, Waterdown (Harry Howell Arena)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Price: Youth/senior $3.30; adult $4.95

A Hamilton Winterfest event hosted by the Dundas Valley Sunrise Rotary Club, featuring free skating at the rink, horse-drawn sleigh rides around the park, exhibition from the Dundas Figure Skating Club, music and free hot chocolate.

Location and Venue: 71 Cross St., Dundas (Dundas Driving Park)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

Free all-ages Family Day fun with activities led by experienced artists-educators. Parents, grandparents, children and friends can choose from a variety of unique classes in visual arts, dance, music and theatre.

Location and Venue: 126 James St. South, Hamilton (Hamilton Conservatory for the Arts)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Hamilton Winterfest event featuring old-fashioned fun. Enjoy games, crafts and activities.

Location and Venue: 1072 Main St. East, Hamilton (Hamilton Children's Museum - Gage Park)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Adult: $2.20; Seniors/Youth: $2.50; Kids: $4.50; Family: $10

Visit the educational activity stations, build and experiment, make a sundial to take home. Gather alongside the model railroad train track, where the model steam trains will be running. Suitable for kids ages 5 and older. Adult supervision required. Free.

Location and Venue: 900 Woodward Ave., Hamilton (Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

Canada's largest inflatable festival, bringing a variety of fun and educational activities for children 12 and under. Other activities include shows, games, crafts and more. Visit kids-fest.ca for admission cost and more.

Location and Venue: 9280 Airport Rd., Glanbrook (Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum)

Event date and time: Monday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Visit website for admission and fees