Jennifer Robson, Alan Brennert, M.J. Cates highlight historical fiction offerings

$24.95

M.J. Cates is the pseudonym of an award-winning Canadian author who’s lived in Toronto and Ottawa, and abroad in England. The debut novel under this nom de plume, Into That Fire, opens in 1916, at Rush College, a medical school in Chicago, where Imogen, a psychiatrist-in-training, has befriended Quentin, a sensitive poet. The pair couldn’t be closer, but Quentin longs for romance, and Imogen is set on staying friends, thereby crushing his hopes. The subsequent story chronicles their interwoven destinies, through the major movements of the era, from the seeds of the suffragette movement to the First World War. The portrait that Cates paints of the ghastly mental health treatments of the early 20th century is fascinating. But the impact of this novel is not just intellectual; it’s emotional too. A sweeping story that compels from start to finish.

The Light Over London

By Julia Kelly, Gallery Books, 304 pages

$24.99

Britain-based American romance writer Julia Kelly knocks it out of the park with The Light Over London, an enthralling new historical fiction about the UK’s anti-aircraft women’s unit, known as the “Gunner Girls,” in the Second World War. Set in both 2017 and 1941, a modern-day assistant to an antiques dealer, Cara, discovers a diary while clearing an estate. Intrigued, she sets out to unravel the mystery of its author Louise and her wartime romance with an RAF pilot. Throughout, Cara is aided by her own love interest, a charming neighbour Liam. In the process of uncovering this long-buried story, newly single Cara learns much about herself as well. A wonderful read — and, with its theme of women’s empowerment, a timely one at that.

Tara Henley is a writer and radio producer.