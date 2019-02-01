Want to know what goes on in bedroom communities? Ian Williams pulls curtain on family drama in novel Reproduction

Last Monday, hours before Toronto was walloped by a brutal snowstorm, Ian Williams’ mom called him at his hotel. She had already texted him three times, inquiring about his winter footwear. Williams was back in town from Vancouver, promoting his first novel, Reproduction, and admittedly had forgotten to pack proper boots. “It was a poor life choice,” he says with a laugh.

This typical exchange would not be out of place in Reproduction, an intergenerational novel published by Random House Canada that examines how love can supersede blood ties. The book’s complicated path mirrors how many families are built on experiences that don’t make the photo albums, and illuminates how dark and painful moments can share equal space with joy and laughter.

“We’ve seen families explode so many different ways that we’re certainly not idealistic about it anymore,” says Williams, an assistant professor of poetry at the University of British Columbia. “Even with the choose-your-own-family narrative, sometimes you’re stuck with people and there’s no choice involved. You’ve got to make the best of it.”

The first of Reproduction’s four distinct sections is a clinically unromantic story set in late 1970s Brampton. Felicia and Edgar meet in a subpar hospital room where their mothers lie, dying. Felicia, a Black woman from an unnamed Caribbean island, is a pragmatic type whose brain doubles as a Rolodex of gruesome stories. Older chain-smoking Edgar has made a career out of riding on his family’s fortune. He is noncommittal almost to the point of being abusive, but finds himself bonding in grief with Felicia.

The couple’s brief relationship results in the birth of Armistice, whose nickname, Army, well-suits the boy’s larger-than-life personality. In the second section, Felicia and Army, now 14, are living with Oliver, a gruff Portuguese divorcee whose children, Heather and Hendrix, are visiting for the summer. Army is a hustling entrepreneur with a garage barbershop business, obsessed with making money through whatever means necessary. He crushes on Heather, who in turn is infatuated with a sullen musician who works at Zellers. This section also sets up the aftermath of a horrific rape and the birth of a child who pulls the motley family unit together even closer.

The dynamics of living in a bedroom community outside of Toronto runs as an undercurrent throughout the story, especially for Reproduction’s teen characters. Williams, whose family emigrated from Trinidad in the late 1980s, spent his formative years in Brampton before pursuing his PhD in English at the University of Toronto.

“I wanted to write something that felt true to the experiences of a lot of people who don’t live in major cities,” he says. With Reproduction, Williams joins authors like David Chariandy and Catherine Hernandez — whose recent novels are set in Scarborough — showcasing the bounty of stories of those who live beyond the CN Tower’s shadow.

“I think what’s happening with the increased diversity in Toronto and its neighbourhoods is that we’re not just getting international diversity, but also getting diversity just within this GTA region,” says Williams. “It’s a really wonderful decentring that’s happening.”

The origins of Reproduction as a novel are still a bit of a mystery to Williams. Before he began writing six years ago, it was Army who first came swaggering into his head as a still-unformed voice teasing: “Hey, pretty lady!” Writing was never a linear process. Williams jumped around, piecing together different parts of his story. “They were all growing together and being shaped by each other,” he says.

This isn’t the first time that Williams, a celebrated poet and short-story writer, has dissected our desire to connect with others through love or sex. His collection Personals, which was shortlisted for the 2013 Griffin Poetry Prize, was inspired by personal ads, then on the cusp of being eliminated by social-media apps.