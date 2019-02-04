Hamilton Winterfest hosts signature event in Waterdown

Hamilton Winterfest is bringing its wintery extravaganza to Waterdown Saturday.

The Canteen at Memorial Park, hosted by Winterest organizer Cobalt Connects in partnership with the Rotary Club of Waterdown, will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and feature live music, an air hockey tournament, a winter marketplace, skating, a kids’ obstacle course, food and refreshments, and a fire pit, among other features.

The local pop-up event is one of five Hamilton Winterfest signature events.

“All that fun stuff that you think of in winter is sort of brought together in one place and all of those components are sort of part of this travelling circus,” said Jeremy Freiburger, executive director of Colbalt Connects.

The 41st Hamilton Winterfest runs until Feb. 18 and features more than 75 events throughout the city.

“Winterfest is a chance to remind residents all across the city that there are amazing indoor and outdoor activities you can do in the winter,” said Freiburger, who encouraged folks to get out and enjoy all that Hamilton has to offer.

“The city has taken the job of sort of collectively marketing all those to encourage residents to get out of their house, go out and have fun in the winter,” said Freiburger. “Waterdown’s a great part of Hamilton. I love that it’s this mix of a town and rural community and so close to the city.”

Traditionally, Winterfest events have centered around small community groups hosting neighbourhood-level events. In an effort to further the weeks-long festival, Cobalt Connects, a Hamilton-based arts service, took a closer look at what’s available throughout the city in an effort to re-evaluate what works, what’s popular and what could be added to the festivities — including the signature event in Waterdown.

“You’ve got a beautiful park, Memorial Park (is) so awesome and the skating loop, so let’s build on that,” said Freiburger.

Coblat Connects reached out to the Waterdown Rotary Club for its assistance in making the event and success. And Rotarians were keen on helping to develop an event that people will remember.