Rockton Dinner Theatre ticket sale brings out the early birds

There's no denying Jim Hollands is one of the Rockton Dinner Theatre’s most enthusiastic supporters.

Tickets for the dinner theatre production of Flying High — A Musical went on sale Saturday, Feb. 2. Hollands was first in line, arriving three days early on Jan. 30 to ensure he got his.

“You have to be a little bit crazy, of course, and I certainly qualify there,” said Hollands, who camped out in his vehicle, braving some of the season's coldest days, when the mercury dipped well below the -20 C mark.

After 20 years of coming out to see the show, the central Hamilton Mountain resident said he developed some techniques to survive three days in the elements, such as keeping a portable heater in his truck.

“I would bring a motorhome down here and stay for a whole week because, in those days, you had to," he recalled of the Rockton Dinner Theatre's early years. "We were part of a group that collected tickets for 240 people, so we needed 30 people standing in line and it was all organized.

“We had campfires and cookouts."

In addition to the experience of obtaining tickets, Hollands is a fan of the dinner theatre. "It's just so much fun. It's homespun, corny humour and the food — you've got to love the roast beef dinners and the pies," he said.

Presented by the Rockton Agricultural Society, this year's Rockton Dinner Theatre runs March 28-30 and April 4-6 at the fairgrounds, where guests will enjoy roast beef dinner with all the trimmings and all-you-can-eat homemade pies. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a cash bar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It's a popular annual event in Rockton — and the Rockton Agricultural Society was ready for the rush when tickets went on sale starting at 9 a.m.

“After 42 years, I think we’re pretty well prepped,” said the society's Katrina Wieczorek.

Terry Betzner was among the early birds, arriving at the Old Hwy. 8 property in the early hours on Feb. 1 with a heater in tow.