MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in and around Flamborough Feb. 8-10

1. Winter Camping at Valens

Love to camp? Valens Lake Conservation Area, 1691 Regional Rd. 97, is open to adventurers who don’t mind the cold. Winter camping is available to visitors until spring. To make a reservation or for more information, call 519-621-6029.

2. Sweetheart Breakfast

Treat your sweetheart to breakfast at the Freelton United Church, 155 Freelton Rd., Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon. Serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and tea or coffee. Tickets are available at the door and cost $10 for adults and $6 for children ages five to 12. For more information, call 905-659-3380.

3. The Canteen at Memorial Park

A free Hamilton Winterfest signature event hosted in partnership with the Rotary Club of Waterdown. Featuring skating, live music, an air hockey tournament, fire pit, winter marketplace, food and refreshments, public art, an obstacle course and more, the event runs Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park, 200 Hamilton St. North. Visit www.hamiltonwinterfest.ca for a complete schedule of events and performances.

4. Previously Loved Art Sale

Pick up unique pieces at the previously loved art sale at St. Paul’s United Church, 29 Park St. West in Dundas Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. Enjoy refreshments along with some fun entertainment. To offer donated art, call Bob at 905-648-1586.

5. Valentine’s Dance in Dundas

Don’t wait on Cupid for love, head on out to the Dundas Legion, 280 King St. West, and join in the fun during the Valentine’s Dance Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Little Peter and the Elegants perform. Tickets cost $25 and are available at the door.