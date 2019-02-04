Rethinking Chicken Florentine with clearer, brighter flavours

Chicken Florentine is a buffet-line favourite featuring chicken breast and spinach in a mild cream-and-Parmesan sauce_sometimes stuffed inside, sometimes stacked on top. All of these components are good, but this dish can often be stodgy (think old-fashioned casserole) or fussy (involving dredging chicken in flour and sauteeing).

We wanted a simplified recipe for an elegant dish with clearer, brighter flavours. Braising was the perfect technique to achieve this: For flavour, we seared the chicken breasts first, cooked aromatics and added our cooking liquid (a balanced mix of water and chicken broth enriched with a modest amount of cream), and then simmered the chicken in the reducing sauce until perfectly cooked.

After we topped the tender chicken with some sauteed spinach and the cream sauce, it needed just a quick run under the broiler to become appealingly golden on top. We like tender, quick-cooking bagged baby spinach here; if using curly-leaf spinach, chop it before cooking.

CHICKEN FLORENTINE