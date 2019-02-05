Robert Pasuta named 2018 Rural Citizen of the Year

Robert Pasuta has been named winner of the Joe Fletcher Memorial Award as the 2018 Rural Citizen of the Year.

Pasuta, who served three terms on Hamilton city council for west Flamborough’s Ward 14, will be honoured with the award Feb. 9 at the Hamilton-Wentworth Celebration of Rural Excellence Awards Banquet.

The Campbellville-area farmer, who farms approximately 300 acres of corn soybeans and wheat, as well as raising organic Berkshire pigs, chickens, turkeys and Highland beef, said it’s exciting to receive the award.

“It’s special,” said Pasuta, who has raised seven children with his wife Elaine on the family farm. “I can’t thank the nominators and the selection committee enough.”

“Some people think that I was just there for agriculture, but I was there for all the rural people.” — Robert Pasuta

In announcing the award, the Celebration of Rural Excellence (CORE) organizing committee said Pasuta represented several local farm organizations and was “an amazing advocate for rural agriculture and rural areas” during his time on council.

“I wasn’t really a politician, I was just another person from the community who got elected and tried to help,” Pasuta said of his time on council.

He said a large part of his motivation on council was to keep the rural voice and rural way of life alive.

"Some people think that I was just there for agriculture, but I was there for all the rural people," he explained. "Trying to work for them and the get the city — and particularly the councillors and the mayor — to recognize that we're different out there."

In terms of his accomplishments, Pasuta said he’s proud of his involvement in moving both the new Beverly and Greensville school projects ahead, as well work on a new Lynden well project.

During his time as councillor, Pasuta said he was able to advocate for rural issues behind closed doors both at Queen’s Park and on Parliament Hill.