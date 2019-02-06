Community meeting to discuss 3 Waterdown planning studies

The City of Hamilton is looking for feedback from Waterdown residents about three planning initiatives and studies at a community meeting Feb. 12 at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Hall.

The three plans in question are the Waterdown Community Node Secondary Plan Study, the Waterdown Community Transportation Management Study and the Waterdown Village Built Heritage Inventory.

In a press release the city said it is looking for “citizens to share their vision for the area and help the city better understand the strengths of the local community.”

The purpose of the Waterdown Community Node Secondary Plan Study is to create a plan to manage change and redevelopment in Waterdown. Central Waterdown is identified in the city’s Official Plan as a Community Node, which serves as a focal point for the surrounding community.

Meanwhile, the Waterdown Community Transportation Management Study is meant to review the existing transportation network in Waterdown and identify areas for improvements to address existing and future transportation needs and will build on road improvements already planned or in progress.

The study is necessary due to requirements in Phase 1 and 2 of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment process.

Finally, the Waterdown Village Built Heritage Inventory includes the survey and evaluation if each property in the village to identify what has heritage value or interest. Preliminary findings and an overview of the historical evolution of the Village of Waterdown will be available at the meeting.

The meeting will run from 6-8 p.m., on Feb. 12 at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Hall, located at 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown. Presentation take place at 6:30 p.m., followed by workshops at 7 p.m.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, the city is still interested in resident feedback. Materials and presentations will be posted online following the meeting. Fill out an online survey at www.hamilton.ca/waterdownnode or send written comments by mail or email by March 6.

