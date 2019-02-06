Lift your winter blues with corn crusted chili

1 tbsp cocoa powder

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 cup (250 ml) coffee (or beer, to taste)

1/2 cup (125 ml) chicken broth

1 can (19 oz/540 ml) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14 oz/398 ml) diced tomatoes

Corn Crust (Cornbread)

3/4 cup (120 g) fine cornmeal

1/2 cup (75 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup (55 g) cold butter, diced

3/4 cup (180 ml) milk

3/4 cup (75 g) sharp orange cheddar, grated

1 egg

Chili

In a pot over high heat, brown the meat and onion with the pepper and spices in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the brown sugar, cocoa powder and garlic. Cook for 1 minute. Add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Adjust the seasoning.

Divide the chili among six 1 1/2-cup (375-millilitre) ramekins.

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 375 F (190 C).

Corn Crust (Cornbread)

Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the butter and pulse a few seconds at a time until the butter is the size of peas. Add the milk, cheese and egg and blend until smooth. Divide into six and spread over the chili. Bake for 20 minutes or until the crust is lightly browned.

Makes 6 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes