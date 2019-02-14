MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do Feb.15-17 in Flamborough and beyond

1. Family Movie Night in Rockton

Rockton United Church presents Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The event at the church located at 745 Old Hwy. 8 is free and everyone is invited for popcorn and a bit of movie magic.

2. Ice Fishing Derby at Valens Lake

The annual ice fishing derby at Valens Lake Conservation Area (1691 Regional Rd. 97) runs Feb. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to all ages. Entry fee is $25 for adults and $15 for youth 12 and under. For more information, call 905-525-2183 or email valens@conservationhamilton.ca.

3. LEGO Mania in Waterdown

Think you can build the tallest building or biggest fort? Children between the ages of four and 12 are invited to come out to an hour of LEGO building fun and creation at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. East) Feb. 16 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

4. Hamilton Kids-Fest

Canada's largest indoor inflatable festival returns this Family Day weekend Feb. 16-18. Kids will jump, bounce, slide, crawl and laugh their way through the day at the Warplane Heritage Museum, 9280 Airport Rd. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, including ticket price, visit kids-fest.ca.

5. Broadway Dreamers

Travel through history of Broadway as Hamilton Theatre Inc. (140 MacNab St. North) gives audiences a look at the role of youngsters through classic shows from 1902-2017. Newsies, Wizard of Oz, Footloose and Grease will be among the favourites featured in the production. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.hamiltontheatre.com.