Bundle up in support of Drummond House

Slip on your boots, zip up your parka and brave the winter weather in support of Drummond House.

This year’s instalment of Waterdown’s Coldest Night of the Year, put on by the not-for-profit Eagles Nest Association that operates the local transitional home for women in children, takes place Feb. 23 at St. James United Church.

“We’re excited,” said Amanda DeVries, Drummond House’s director of development and children’s programs, of the second annual fundraising walk. “It not only creates support for us and awareness for our organization, but you really see our Waterdown community connecting and working together.”

Last year’s inaugural walk netted $36,000 for Drummond House — and, as of Feb. 11, more than $13,000 of the organization’s $45,000 goal had been raised. More contributions are expected, as registrants continue to fundraise before turning out to the event next Saturday.

Coldest Night of the Year participants will turn out to the church — located at 306 Parkside Dr. — to register starting at 4 p.m. and gather for the 5 p.m. opening ceremonies before venturing off on their walk, which run two, five or 10 kilometres through town.

“When they come back, they’ll be able to enjoy a bowl of soup and a few treats by some of our local businesses,” said DeVries, adding that the event’s format is similar to last year’s walk, which is expected to wrap up by 8 p.m.

With the hopes of seeing 200 participants turn out for the event, DeVries noted that “the exciting thing is to see the different groups of people who are walking.”

A number of churches and local businesses, including Turkstra Lumber and PushFIT Studio, have signed up.

Drummond House founder and executive director Debra Tigchelaar is amazed at people’s willingness to brace the cold for the cause.

“I think people want to do stuff together,” she said, adding that at last year’s inaugural event “they enjoyed seeing each other, hearing about things and having soup.