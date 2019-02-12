That ’70s Turtle Soup recipe and other treasures from a newspaper’s buried clippings

Deep in the dusty bowels of this old newspaper building are files upon files of old recipes that ran years ago. It’s the kind of place where a fellow could get lost for hours. Like me.

Thousands of recipes have been collected, cut out from the newspaper and carefully taped onto notecards, and then filed alphabetically according to a logic that is arcane and ultimately unknowable.

I’ll admit to disappointment when I realized how relatively recent the files were. They end, as I had suspected, shortly after the newspaper library became fully digitized (they end in 1985). But as far as I can tell, they only go back to 1972.

What we have, then, is an in-depth record of 13 years of American cooking.

Times have not changed as much as you might think. Many of the ways we cook now are similar to what we were doing 40 years ago. On the other hand, cooks of 2019 would never think of doing some of the things we did a few decades ago, because times have really changed.

Some of the foods we now find exotic were more everyday then, if these recipes are any indication. I don’t know of any home cooks who make turtle soup, but it was so popular then that among the many recipes for it is a way to make 40 gallons of the stuff.

If you’re going to make that much, you’ll need a bushel of potatoes, 24 cans of pork-and-beans and five pounds of turtle meat. And no, I don’t know where you can buy turtle meat. Neither do I know why you would want to put pork-and-beans in perfectly good turtle soup.

Cooks of the day were more likely to use corn syrup to sweeten their sauces than today’s cooks are, thank heaven, and also more likely to use questionable substitutes.

I am thinking here of a 1976 recipe for Mock Pistachio Nuts. You simply dye chopped walnuts with green and yellow food colouring, and then toast them.

“This is a great alternative to expensive pistachio nuts. We thought they tasted great,” wrote one staff member who, among other problems, was overly fond of the word “great.”