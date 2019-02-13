Reel winter fun on offer at Valens Lake ice fishing derby

Anglers delight.

"Reel" winter fun returns to Valens Lake this weekend for the annual instalment of the ice fishing derby.

Set for Saturday from sunrise to 1 p.m., the catch-and-release derby is open to anglers of all ages. The top three adult and youth anglers will be award prizes for the largest pan fish species, bluegill, crappie and perch.

The Friends of Valens Lake will be manning the grill, serving up barbecue favourites as well as hot drinks to keep guests warm.