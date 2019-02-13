Reel winter fun on offer at Valens Lake ice fishing derby

Anglers delight.
"Reel" winter fun returns to Valens Lake this weekend for the annual instalment of the ice fishing derby.
Set for Saturday from sunrise to 1 p.m., the catch-and-release derby is open to anglers of all ages. The top three adult and youth anglers will be award prizes for the largest pan fish species, bluegill, crappie and perch.
The Friends of Valens Lake will be manning the grill, serving up barbecue favourites as well as hot drinks to keep guests warm.
The ice fishing derby coincides with Ontario’s licence-free fishing weekend, which means that Canadian residents can take part in the Feb. 16 event or enjoy ice fishing throughout the Family Day weekend (Feb. 16-18) without a fishing licence at the conservation area, located at 1691 Regional Rd. 97.
The cost to enter the derby is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under.
For more information, call 905-525-2183 or email valens@conservationhamilton.ca.
