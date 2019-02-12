Volunteer discovers $4,000 inside donated book in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Thousands of dollars found inside a donated book has been returned to the former owner.

KPNX-TV reports that volunteer Cathy McAllister was sorting books for a charity book sale in Phoenix last weekend when she found $4,000 in a chamber cut inside "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire."

The station says she initially thought the $100 bills were Monopoly money.

McAllister said the former owner also left a letter and an address label inside the book. The man's family was contacted and the money returned.