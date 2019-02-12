The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 10, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Connections in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250201584 - (St. Martin's Press)