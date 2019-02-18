12 events and programs at Flamborough library branches Feb. 19-21

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch located at 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 4 until 5 p.m.

A drop-in knitting and crochet program for all ages and skill levels.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch located at 6-59 Kirby Ave.

Event date and time: Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 7 until 8 p.m.

Learn about online privacy, and gain simple strategies and tools to make you immediately more secure online. Registration required. Call 905-689-6269 to register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch located at 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.

Kids ages 8 to 12 are invited to engage in hands-on STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities and learn through experimentation. Registration required. Call 905-689-6269 to register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch located at 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Drop-in book club meets every third Wednesday of the month. Books are picked up at the branch.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Greensville Branch located at 6-59 Kirby Ave.

Event date and time: Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 7 until 8 p.m.

Bring the whole family to storytime and get ready to read! Suitable for children ages 0 to 4.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Lynden Branch located at 110 Lynden Rd.

Event date and time: Thursday, Feb. 21 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Discover stories, rhymes, music, finger plays and flannel boards that appeal to a wide range of ages at this interactive program for children up to the age of 4.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch located at 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Thursday, Feb. 21 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Hola! Buongiorno! Bonjour! Learn about HPL’s resources to help you learn a new language, with a focus on Mango Languages and our incredible borrowing collection. Registration required. Call 905-689-6269 to register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch located at 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Thursday, Feb. 21 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m.

Kids ages 8 to 12 are invited to engage in hands-on STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) activities and learn through experimentation. Registration required. Call 905-689-6269 to register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch located at 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Thursday, Feb. 21 from 4 until 5 p.m.

Presented by Arlo Graham-Cowell and Matthew Farronato from The Investors Group, seminar designed to help keep more of your hard-earned money in your pocket. Registration required. Call 905-689-6269 to register.

Location and Venue: Hamilton Public Library - Waterdown Branch located at 163 Dundas St. East

Event date and time: Thursday, Feb. 21 from 7 until 8 p.m.

For more events, visit www.flamboroughreview.com.