Flamborough Heritage meeting, set for Feb. 22, focuses on role of Indigenous farm workers in local history

The February meeting of the Flamborough Heritage Society features award-winning storyteller, musician and historical interpreter Pauline Grondin, who will share stories of Indigenous farm workers in Canada.

Stories of the Indigenous farm workers are seldom told and not generally recorded in the pages of history, yet their roles were vital to the operation of Canadian farms, including those in the Flamborough and Aldershot areas. At the request of the Métis Women’s Circle of Hamilton, Grondin spent two years researching and interviewing elders from the community to piece together this important part of local history.

The story is told in first person as Grondin portrays a 1947 farm wife reminiscing about the Indigenous farm workers, their families and their contributions throughout the years in the Aldershot farming community and beyond.

Grondin’s presentation promises to be engaging and informative for anyone interested in learning more about local history.