Giller Prize winner Andre Alexis takes readers on a dreamy trip

Days by Moonlight, the new novel from Giller Prize winner Andre Alexis, is deceptively simple, and almost overpoweringly rich. Technically the fifth book in Alexis’ Quincunx cycle (more on that below), the novel centres on Alfred Homer, a 30-something botanist and illustrator, reeling from the double blow of the death of his parents and the end of a relationship. Alfred joins his father’s friend, Professor Morgan Bruno, on a road-trip through Southwestern Ontario to trace the steps of legendary poet John Skennen.

This rural Ontario isn’t one you’ll find on any tourism maps, however.

Their journey takes them through a dreamland of the familiar world: to a town where Black citizens, over time, have developed a culture of silence, speaking only in sign language; a town where an annual burning verges on human sacrifice; a town where an Indigenous parade morphs into something altogether different (and scathingly hilarious). It’s a world of witches and spiritual quests, visions and crappy, generic taverns.

Alexis handles the material with a skill and adroitness readers have come to expect from him, along with a subtextual complexity that belies the straightforwardness of the surface narrative. The novel can be read whichever way the reader is most comfortable: the narrative has all the twists and turns, surprises and character development that make for a fulfilling read, while a deeper reading, engaging with the philosophical and social questions raised by the text, provides a much more powerful level of engagement.

More powerful still is reading the novel as part of Alexis’ Quincunx series. The plan for the five part series is for four stand-alone books (Pastoral is Quincunx 1; the Giller-winning Fifteen Dogs Quincunx 2; The Hidden Keys is Quincunx 4; and Days by Moonlight is Quincunx 5) with the final novel (technically the third) connecting all of the seemingly disparate parts.

Already, though, connections are starting to be made: characters from Fifteen Dogs make a cameo in The Hidden Keys, and Bruno and Alfred, in Days by Moonlight, visit Barrow, the setting of Pastoral (which Alfred has read), where they meet the ‘real-life’ inspiration for Pastoral’s main character, who raises questions about the validity of that entire novel.

It’s impossible to imagine just how Alexis will pull off the feat of connectivity in the “third” book, but I will say two things. First, the days I spent reading the novels of the Quincunx were among the most pleasurable days of reading in my memory. And second, if anyone can pull it off, it’s Andre Alexis.

Robert J. Wiersema is the author, most recently, of Seven Crow Stories.