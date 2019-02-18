Mix things up with spaghetti jambalaya

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp paprika

1 pinch cayenne (optional)

3 tbsp (45 ml) lemon juice

3 cups (750 ml) homemade or store-bought tomato sauce

3/4 lb (350 g) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup (10 g) flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Drain and toss lightly with oil. Set aside.

In a large skillet over high heat, brown the chicken and chorizo in the oil. Set aside on a plate.

In the same skillet over medium heat, sauté the onion, bell pepper and celery until tender. Add oil as needed. Add the garlic and spices and continue cooking for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Deglaze with the lemon juice. Return the chicken and chorizo to the skillet. Add the tomato sauce and shrimp. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently until the shrimp are cooked, about 2 minutes. Add the pasta and toss to combine.

Adjust the seasoning. Sprinkle with parsley.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes