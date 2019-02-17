A scrumptious Pad Thai free of peanuts and eggs

Egg-Free and Peanut-Free Pad Thai
Sauce
1/2 cup (125 ml) chicken broth or water
1/4 cup (60 ml) roasted soybean spread
1/4 cup (60 ml) lime juice
1/4 cup (60 ml) rice vinegar
2 tbsp (30 ml) fish sauce
1 tbsp (15 ml) soy sauce
1 tbsp sugar
Pad Thai
3/4 lb (375 g) wide rice noodles
1 skinless, boneless chicken breast, sliced
1/2 lb (225 g) medium-size raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 to 1 tsp (2.5 to 5 ml) sambal oelek, to taste
3 tbsp (45 ml) canola oil
4 green onions, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 cups (225 g) bean sprouts
1/2 lb (225 g) firm or extra firm tofu, grated
1/4 cup (10 g) Thai basil (or cilantro), chopped
1 lime, cut into wedges
1/4 cup (30 g) roasted soybeans, crushed
Sauce
In a bowl, whisk together all the ingredients until smooth. Set aside.
Pad Thai
Place the noodles in a large bowl and cover with hot tap water. Let soften for about 20 minutes. The noodles should be very al dente. Drain and set aside.
Meanwhile, in a wok or large skillet, brown the chicken and shrimp with the sambal oelek in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate. In the same wok, add the green onions and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add a little oil, if needed. Add the sauce, drained rice noodles and bean sprouts. Cook for 2 minutes or until the noodles are tender. Add the chicken, shrimp, tofu and Thai basil. Toss well. Adjust the seasoning.
Serve with a lime wedge and sprinkle with soybeans.
Note: We used a soybean spread from the Wow Butter brand to replace peanut butter often used when making the sauce. The texture is the same as that of store-bought peanut butter and its taste is surprisingly similar. This spread is readily available in supermarkets and natural food stores.
Makes 4 servings.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
